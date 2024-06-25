A 2,000-plus mile station-to-station flag relay to celebrate 30 years of life saving at sea stopped in Porthdinllaen.
The station’s volunteer watchkeepers received and raised the flag as part of the National Coastwatch Institution 30th anniversary celebrations.
The 5ftx3ft flag bears the names NCI’s watch stations. The relay started in Fleetwood, Lancashire, and will travel anti-clockwise to all 60 watch stations this summer.
Porthinllaen Station manager Andy and a number of watchkeepers met the flag when it arrived from NCI Rhoscolyn, Anglesey. Their manager Trevor travelled in a Lotus Copy Caterham 7. The handover was enlivened - coinciding with the appearance of The Red Arrows who flew over from RAF Valley during a visit to north Wales.
Watchkeepers have been coming up with innovative ways to transport the flag including boats, ferries, tractors, and classic cars. From Porthdinllaen, the flag’s journey continued in Andy’s 60-year-old classic Daimler Dart SP250 to Wooltack Point, Milford Haven but before its departure the flag flew proudly over NCI Porthdinllaen’s watch station on Nefyn Golf course.
The 268-mile round trip to Milford Haven took approximately 10 hours plus time for photo! This is a sponsored event to raise money for the station. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-smith-NCI45.
Andy, the flag, and his car received a very warm welcome at Wooltack Point from prominent local dignitaries and representatives of the area’s other search and rescue organisations.
NCI Porthdinllaen has also gratefully received support from charity ultra runner, Melina Morris, whose recent long distance run was in aid of the station.
The NCI is a voluntary organisation funded entirely by public donation. It keeps a visual watch along the coast, supporting search and rescue organisations such as His Majesty’s Coastguard, the RNLI and the Police.
We are always in need of volunteers so come over and see us in the station or find out more at www.nci.org.uk/porthdinllaen https://pay.sumup.io/b2c/QHIB7AY2.
The flag relay ends at Trinity House, London where it will be received by NCI Royal Patron, HRH The Princess Royal.
Support Porthdinllaen Station at https://pay.sumup.io/b2c/QHIB7AY2.