A research academic says he lost his sense of smell and taste working with chemicals at Bangor University because of problems in his laboratory’s ventilation system.
Dr David Preskett worked at Bangor overseeing the extraction of plant materials - a process that involves exposure to solvents.
During his time there (2011-2021), Dr Preskett says he raised concerns with management about laboratory ventilation on numerous occasions, but was assured there were no issues and annual testing of ventilation systems was carried out.
However, after noticing changes in his sense of smell in 2013, by 2017 he had completely lost his sense of smell and taste.
Becoming increasingly convinced there must be a link to his working conditions, Dr Preskett started to investigation the ventilation system, and discovered there was little air movement within the laboratory.
After sending evidence to Bangor University management, and hoping necessary health and safety improvements would be made, Dr Preskett was informed his fixed-term contract would not be renewed, forcing him to leave his role at the end of 2021 – something Dr Preskett believes is due to his role as a “whistle blower”.
“I said for so long there was a problem, but the university didn’t do anything about it. They didn’t want to hear it,” said Dr Preskett.
“I was told I had this state-of-the-art laboratory and for 10 years I was reassured there were no problems – but the fact I was working for all this time without adequate ventilation has now been exposed. I absolutely believe I was sacked for whistle blowing – they didn’t want anyone to know there were problems in their facilities.
“I am speaking out because I don’t want other people to be put in the position I was, and to experience what I now live with. I’ll never work as a chemist again, which is
something I hoped to do well past retirement. I want the university to take their health and safety responsibilities seriously and protect other people working there.”
Dr Preskett says the fact he can no longer smell or taste has had a profound impact on his life.
His legal claim for developing anosmia against Bangor was recently settled out of court following a number of offers from the university. He was supported by law firm Slater and Gordon.
“This is a very sad situation where a talented academic was forced to unknowingly work in unsuitable conditions, and despite his suspicions, was assured of his safety. This has ultimately had a life-changing impact,” said Madelene Holdsworth, principal lawyer and industrial disease specialist at Slater and Gordon.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that anyone should have their wellbeing put at risk through going to work. In this instance, David was exposed to the harmful effects of solvents as a result of poor ventilation for years. Employers must be vigilant around health and safety to ensure their staff are protected, and must take urgent action if concerns are raised, particularly when verified through evidence.”
A spokesperson from Bangor University said: “This matter was resolved confidentially, we are unable to comment on individual cases.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.