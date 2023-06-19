A fire at an industrial estate yesterday is believed to have been started accidentally.
The fire at Lampeter Industrial estate yesterday morning (Sunday, 18 June) saw crews from eight areas race to the scene.
A car body repair business and vehicles inside and outside the building have been damaged.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.02am on Sunday, June 18th, the Lampeter, Tregaron, Aberaeron, Llandysul, Tumble, Llandovery, Carmarthen, Llanelli and Llandeilo crews were called to an incident at Lampeter Industrial Estate.
"One commercial garage building measuring approximately 10m x 10m was heavily involved in the fire, numerous vehicles inside and outside the garage were alight, as well as over 70 propane cylinders. Crews tackled the fire using three ground monitors, three high pressure hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and one breathing apparatus set. Crews proceeded to dampen down and monitored temperatures. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
"Crews left the scene at 1.39pm."
The fire brigade have released images of the damage caused by the fire (see below).
Local resident, Ross Cook, captured the moment when explosions could be heard coming from the industrial estate in this video above.