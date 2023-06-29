The 2023 season has begun very brightly for the junior members at Aberystwyth Cricket Club.
The club has successfully fielded teams in various regional and national competitions in the Under 11s, Under 13s and Under 15s age groups.
In addition to age group cricket, the club has also once again entered the Geufron eleven in the Aberystwyth Midweek League. The team consists of mainly junior members and acts as a good introduction into open age group cricket.
The 2023 season has once more seen the return of the popular All Stars and Dynamos programmes in which over 80 children aged from 5-11 attend sessions every Monday for a period of eight weeks throughout the summer.
The programmes first launched in 2017 and have played a pivotal role in the development of the junior section with many of the first cohort now playing for the club’s senior teams in the West Wales Conference.
The newly formed under 11s team have successfully competed in Cricket Wales softball festivals at Llanidloes and Newtown and also played host to the first festival of the summer.
The young team are looking forward to the remaining festivals throughout Wales, with many of them progressing into introductory hardball cricket during the season.
A young under 13s team defeated Aberaeron and Llandysul on their way to the Welsh Cup Zone Semi Final in which they were narrow losers to a strong Mumbles CC team.
A young Under 15s team lost out to Llandysul in the Welsh Cup, with many of the team making their first steps into senior cricket this year.
As a completely volunteer-led junior section, the club would like to thank all the coaches for their efforts and continued commitment.
As a junior section the club’s main aims are to provide an inclusive and family friendly environment for children and to continually develop the game within the local area.
They thanked CBW Property Management and Banner Plumbing for sponsoring the kits.