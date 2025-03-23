BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United reached their second Emrys Morgan Cup final in the space of three seasons when they defeated Llanrhaeadr 1-0 in the second semi-final played at Machynlleth's Cae Glas headquarters last Tuesday.
The Magpies will take on Trewern United in the final at Newtown’s Latham Park on Good Friday, 18 April with a 2.30pm kick-off.
The Tanat Valley club went into the match as strong favourites to progress, given that they were second in the league table and could overtake leaders Forden United if they won their game in hand, as well as defeating the Magpies twice this term at Wern Mynach in the league and league Cup.
It appeared that the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (North) rivals were heading towards a goalless stalemate and the need for a penalty shoot-out to determine who would reach the Good Friday final.
Llanrhaeader had come close to taking the lead when Rob Hughes struck the bar from 20 yard in the 54th minute and Will Robert-Morris had a goal ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper David Jones from an 80th minute corner.
However, the Waterfallmen were caught on the break seven minutes later when the Magpies broke down the right flank and Aaron Young was on hand at the far post to convert the subsequent low cross along the face of Llanrhaeadr goal to send his teammates and supporters into delirium.
Barmouth and Dyffryn United will attempt to repeat their heroics of 2023 when they won the Emrys Morgan Cup final for the first time in their history, beating Tregaron Turfs 2-1.