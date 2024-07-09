THE biggest match in Caernarfon Town's history will take place at Nantporth Stadium this Thursday evening as the Cofis take on Crusaders in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
Town manager Richard Davies has strengthened his squad in recent weeks and whilst three members of last season’s squad have left (Sion Bradley, Iwan Cartwright and Ben Maher), he has brought in no less than six players into the club.
The new arrivals are Ryan Sears and Matty Jones from Newtown, Sam Downey and Matty Hill from Colwyn Bay, Paulo Mendes from Bala and goalkeeper Stephen McMullan from Fleetwood Town.
Crusaders finished in fourth position in last season’s NIFL Premiership and, like Caernarfon, they qualified for the Europa Conference League courtesy of a Play-off final victory, secured by a last gasp winner from club legend Jordan Owens in a 3-2 win over Coleraine.
Both teams have been in pre-season action in recent weeks, with Caernarfon earning decent victories over Connahs Quay Nomads, Cliftonville and Buckley Town and Crusaders having a mixed set of results, culminating with Saturday’s 1-3 defeat to Salford.
However, pre season results mean nothing at this stage and both sides will approach their double header intent on making their mark in this season’s competition. Thursday’s kick off is at 6.30pm and the match is a sell-out.
The use of pyrotechnics, including flares, smoke bombs, and fireworks, is strictly prohibited inside the Nantporth Stadium and the ground's car park.
They present safety dangers to spectators, staff, and everyone connected to events at the stadium.
Anyone caught carrying a flare or smoke device inside the stadium on Thursday will be immediately ejected from the ground and will face a ban from future Caernarfon Town matches.