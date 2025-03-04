TYWYN Bryncrug extended their unbeaten sequence to three matches in the Central Wales League North after beating visitors Bishops Castle Town by the odd goal in five on Saturday.
The hosts missed an early opportunity to take the lead when Nick Williams failed to find the back of the net from the penalty spot and paid the price when Joshua Collins gave Castle the lead in first half stoppage time.
Stung into action, Tywyn started the second half with real purpose and took control with a couple of Tom Allen goals around the hour mark.
Aled Jones extended their advantage five minutes from time to take his tally to 10 league goals for the season before Mark Griffiths reduced the deficit in added on time.
By that time it was too late to affect the outcome with Tywyn moving up to eighth place in the table ahead of Barmouth & Dyffryn United who were without a game.
Leaders Forden United’s title hopes seemed to take a hit when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Four Crosses, who took the lead through Robert Weir on 12 minutes.
The hosts levelled matters through Jake O’Donnell on the stroke of half half time and that’s the way it stayed with defences on top in the second half.
But it might turn out to be a good point for Forden after second placed Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant were beaten 4-1 at Montgomery Town.
The hosts, who moved up to fifth in the table following this win, were leading 2-0 thanks to a couple of goals by Jack Williams before James Burgess reduced the deficit early in the second half.
Undeterred, the home side struck back with Williams completing his hat-trick before Thomas Halliday finished the job in the closing stages.
Goals by Jamie Stephens and Ger Jones sealed Carno’s 2-0 win against visitors Abermule whilst it finished 2-2 between Berriew and visitors Trewern United.
The hosts took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy of Sion Wilde and Tomas Jones but were pegged back by George Clifton (penalty) and Daniel Morris strikes in the second half.