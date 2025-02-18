BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United are up to seventh in the Central Wales League North table following one of their best performances of the season which saw them to a 6-0 win against visitors Llanfyllin Town on Saturday.
After a quiet start, visiting keeper Robbie Griffiths received treatment after twisting his ankle but played on for a while as Llanfyllin didn’t have any substitutes.
Osian Ephraim volleyed the Magpies into the lead on 34 minutes after latching on to an Ossian Owen cross and they doubled their advantage moments later when Ryan Williams’ driven effort squirmed under the keeper.
The Wern Mynach side were in full control and were out of sight by the break.
Sion Williams calmly slotted in number three on 42 minutes after Ossian Owen’s initial effort was blocked and it was 4-0 in no time when Bobby Griffiths was put clean through for a one-on-one with the keeper and there was only one outcome.
Ephraim bagged his brace on 51 minutes after good work by Joe Soar before Sion Williams also scored his second of the afternoon to cap an impressive team performance.
Tywyn Bryncrug also picked up three points but it was a much closer affair, Jamie Pymm’s strike after just four minutes proving decisive.
Forden United moved three points clear at the top of the table after their 2-1 win against visitors Abermule. Jake O’Donnell scored twice in the first half before James Stovell pulled one back late on.
Carno, in second place, were held to a 1-1 draw at Trewern United after taking the lead in first half stoppage time through Sean Wild.
The hosts, who were down to 10 men when Jay Lawton was red carded on 37 minutes, hit back through Chris Lewis.
Goals by Jack Williams (2), Reo Owen and Lee Jones sealed Montgomery Town’s 4-1 at Berriew who netted a late consolation by Sion Wilde.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant were the highest scorers of the day, romping home to a 7-1 win at Bishops Castle Town with Will Roberts-Morris and Gruff Evans both scoring hat-tricks in a one-sided affair.