TYWYN Bryncrug picked up a point after an eight-goal thriller Central Wales League North thriller at Waterloo Rovers on Saturday.
It was honours even at the break, Rovers twice going ahead through Thomas Ellis and William Thomas with Thomas Allen and Aled Jones replying for Tywyn.
Jones went on to complete his hat-trick with Tywyn looking good for the win but the hosts finished strongly with strikes by Osian Richards and William Berrecloth nicking a point.
It’s as you were at the top of the table after leaders Forden United and Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant picked up comfortable wins on Saturday.
Forden extended their winning streak in the league to 14 games with a 4-1 win at Dyffryn Banw whilst Llanrhaeadr won by the same scoreline against visitors Carno to make up for the defeat inflicted on them by the same side at the start of the month.
Forden’s straightforward victory was expected against opponents who are still searching for their first league win of the season but Llanrhaeadr, who are a point off the pace with a game in hand, faced a much tougher test against third place Carno.
Joshua Lenc and Ryan Jenkins set Forden on their way with goals before the 20 minute mark but the Cae Morfa hosts pulled one back through Alwyn Jones just after the half hour mark.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men on 65 minutes when Dillon Gill was red carded but they kept their composure and restored their two-goal buffer five minutes later through Jake O’Donnell to take his tally to 11 for the season. Substitute Huw Humphreys made it 4-1 in the closing stages.
Llanrhaeadr led 3-0 at the break through Jacob Edwards and James Burgess (2) and added a fourth by Garmon Evans from the spot before Carno’s Ger Jones netted a late consolation.
Goals by Rhys Jones and Evan Smout saw Berriew to a 2-1 win at Trewern who replied through Andrew Gwilt.
Abermule won 3-1 against visitors Four Crosses thanks to Dyfrig Rees, Aron James and Oliver Jones whilst Bishops Castle Tpwn won 4-1 at Llanfyllin, Matyn Zieman leading the way with a brace of goals.