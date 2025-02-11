TYWYN Bryncrug gave Central Wales League North leaders Forden United a run for their money on Saturday.
It’s pretty tight at the top of the table with four clubs in the running for the title and Forden were therefore determined not to drop any points.
They made a bright start at Cae Chwarae but Tywyn kept them at bay until six minutes before the break when man of the match Dillon Gill broke the deadlock with a long range effort past Tywyn keeper Sam Kelsey.
Josh Lenc doubled their advantage on 50 minutes but Tywyn stayed in the game and pulled one back through 19-year-old substitute Aaron Rodgers with five minutes to go.
That shook Forden up a bit but they kept their composure to hold on for the win which kept them a point above Four Crosses who ran out 4-2 winners at Montgomery Town.
The hosts took an early lead through veteran Lee Jones but Four Crosses rallied with a brace of goals by Lewis Birch.
Thomas Halliday equalised for Town in added on time to set up the second half nicely.
It was still nip and tuck but two goals by Robert Weir sealed it for the visitors.
Carno and Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, in third and fourth place with games in hand, secured big wins to maintain the pressure at the top.
Carno won 6-0 against visitors Llanfyllin Town thanks to Ger Jones, David Anthony, Joshua Hartrick (3) and Sean Wild whilst goals by David Roberts Morris (4), Jacob Edwards, David France, and Garmon Evans sealed Llanrhaeadr’s 8-0 victory against visitors Dyffryn Banw.
Barmouth & Dyffryn’s five-match unbeaten run in the league was ended at Berriew who scored a last minute winner by John Lloyd.
The hosts took the lead through Jacob Meredith on 50 minutes but were dealt a blow with 15 minutes remaining when Dylsan Tilsley was given his marching orders after picking up a second caution.
The Magpies equalised through Sion Williams moments later but the 10 men had the final say.
It was honours even at 1-0 in the game between Welshpool Town and Bishops Castle.