COSTCUTTER Ceredigion League Division One joint leaders Lampeter Town made it 10 wins in 11 outings in all competitions with a 4-0 win against Llanboidy on Saturday.
Llyr Jones gave them the advantage at the break and they underlined their authority with second half strikes by Daniel Evans, Hugo Alberski-Dougland and an own goal by Peter Davies.
Dewi Stars are level with them on 28 and have the same goal difference having played one less game.
They beat hosts Crymych 5-2 with four goals by Ryan Busby not only securing the win but also making him the first player in the league to net four times in a single game this season.
Steffan Owens joined him on the scoresheet with Sion Vaughan and Emyr Lewis replying for the home side.
Llechryd beat New Quay 8-2 with strikes by William Evans (2), Liam James, Gwion Howell, Ewan Jones, Hari Thomas, Edward Labdrook and an own goal by Kyle Crees. New Quay, who were down to 10 men on 18 minutes after Ifan Davies was red carded, hit back through Ross Diamond (2).
Newcastle Emlyn beat Llandysul by the odd goal in five thanks to Dorian Davies and Peter Almond (2).
Hosts Llandysul, who also finished the game with 10 men after Jordan Jones was given his marching orders on 72 minutes, replied through Bartosz Kasperski and Osian Mason-Evans.
In Division Two, leaders Pencader United made it 10 wins out of 10 with a 2-1 victory in the top of the table clash against Llechryd Reserves after Sam Coldman and Llywelyn Jones had put them in the driving seat.
Lee Peters reduced the arrears and both sides finished with 10 after Osian Hands and Jordan Owens were sent off in the closing stages.
Goals by Jac Griffiths (2), Rhydian Davies and Danny Davies sealed Bargod Rangers’ 4-0 win at Aberaeron whilst Lampeter Town Reserves won 6-3 at Aberporth.
Luke Davies-Lovell led the way with a hat-trick, Gethin Hunter bagged a brace and they were aided by a Cellan Evans own goal. John James (2) and Mathew Storer hit back for the hosts.
There were plenty of goals at Maesglas as well who ran out 6-2 winners against Felinfach Reserves with six different goalscorers – Richard Croshaw, Dylan Karliciuk, John Rees, Nathan Pitkin, Thomas Gardiner and Adam Roberts. Jacque Beauchamp and Dafydd Evans hit the back of the net for the visitors.
Ryan Moore (2), Adam Dirda, Matthew Wilcox and Llyr Jones netted for Ffostrasol Reserves as they ran out 5-2 winners against Llandysul Reserves. 16 -year-olds Noa Lloyd and Owen Jones scored for Dysul.
Division Three results: Cardigan Reserves 1 Crannog Reserves 2; Felinfach 3rds 4 Pencader Reserves 3; Llanboidy Reserves 2 Tregaron Reserves 3; Llanon 4 Maesglas Reserves 1.