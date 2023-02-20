CRYMYCH moved up to third place in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Llandysul.
All the goals came in the first half with Osian Mason-Evans replying for Llandysul after two early goals by Crymych brothers Eilir and Rhodri George.
A Steffan Owens penalty in the last minute gave Dewi Stars a share of the spoils against visitors Crannog who led through Gary Davies at the break whilst Bargod Rangers won 4-2 at Llanboidy.
Rangers were pegged back twice by Nickolas Jones after taking the lead through Sam Skinner and Rhydian Davies.
A brace by substitute Robert Jenkins midway through the second half eventually secured the win for the visitors.
In Division Two, New Quay moved five points clear at the top with a solid 2-0 win at Pencader thanks to Steffan Williams and Dylan Morgans.
Second placed Ffostrasol Reserves were on the end of a heavy 3-0 beating at Aberaeron Reserves, Aled Davies (2) and Huw Evans the scorers in an impressive display.
St Dogmaels Reserves won by the odd goal in five at Crannog Reserves whilst Maesglas and Aberporth played out a 3-3 thriller, Kieran Harman, Joe Howe and Harvey Eagles scoring for Maesglas with replies for the visitors by Matthew Smith (2) and John Midgley.
Division Three leaders Llechryd Reserves romped to a 5-0 win at Cardigan Reserves with goals by Max Evans (2), Jac Blackford, Jake Morgan and Taylor Wells.
Crymych Reserves, in second spot, were also big scorers on Saturday, 6-1 against visitors Maesglas Reserves whilst Bargod Rangers Reserves saw off visitors Llandysul Reserves 5-2 thanks mainly to a hat-trick by Ethan Furness
• Ffostrasol made light work of Felinfach’s visit in round three of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup with four unanswered goals by Dafydd Phillips (3) and Cian Edwards. Felinfach finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Gwion Davies on the hour.
• Jac James started and finished the scoring as Llechryd booked passage to the semi final of the Ceredigion Costcutter League Cup with a 6-0 win against visitors Lampeter Town. Dylan Davies, Dion Davies, Joshua Grota and Ricky Woods joined him on the scoresheet.