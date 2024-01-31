A 90th minute winner from Dewi Stars’ Ryan Busby ensured that the villagers of Llanddewi completed the double over their local rivals Lampeter Town for the first time in years.
In an enthralling Costcutter Ceredigion Division One match of few clear cut chances, it was the hosts Lampeter that carved the better opportunities in the first half, but the visiting defence of the Thomas brothers, Gethin and Steffan, Llyr Davies and Tomos Jones, with Ifan Morgan solid behind them, held firm.
After the break the villagers upped their game and Lampeter had to rely on the experienced trio of Mark Evans, Carwyn Gregson and custodian Heulyn Jones behind them to keep the villagers at bay.
Just as it appeared that this competitive, close match was heading for a draw, Rupert Geddes found space on the right and released the tireless Busby,who unleashed an unstoppable shot past Jones from the edge of the box to claim maximum points.
Crymych staged a comeback to take a point after trailing to goals by Luke Jones and Elliot Wigley for visitors St Dogmaels. McKenzie McDonald and Sion Vaughan scored late on to take a share of the spoils.
Second placed Felinfach won a close game at Llechryd after Ben McEvoy and Cameron Miles gave them a two-goal buffer.
Alun Williams pulled one back for the hosts but Felin held on.
In Division Two, Llandysul missed an opportunity to move level on points with leaders Newcastle Emlyn when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Aberporth, who took the lead through Joshua Davies in the 77th minute.
Harri Wilson netted a late equaliser.
Goals by Carwyn Griffiths (2), Ryan Moore, Mathew Rollins, Matthew Wilcox and Andy Howell secured Ffostrasol Reserves’ 6-2 win against visitors Crymych Reserves who hit back through Daniel Phillips and Elis Williams.
It was honours even at 1-1 at Felinfach Reserves as Alfie Morgan’s last minute penalty for Pencader cancelled out Eilir Evans’ opener whilst Llechryd Reserves beat Maesglas 2-1 thanks to a Taylor Wells brace after the visitors had taken the lead through Marcus Dean.
In Division Three, St Dogmaels Reserves beat Pencader Reserves 5-0 with Beck Balmer (2), Justin James, and Calum Leavold amongst the goals whilst Crannog Reserves beat Llanon 2-1 thanks to Gary Davies and Dylan Williams after Sion Jones had given the visitors the lead.
• Ffostrasol were 2-0 winners at Cardigan Town in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup with goals by Bleddyn Jones and Tomos Rogers.