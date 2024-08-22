FELINFACH moved to the top of the Division One table in the Costcuttter Ceredigion League following their 3-0 win at Llandysul on Wednesday evening.
The visitors, now the only team to still boast a 100% record, led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a Rhys Williams brace and he completed his hat-trick after the turnaround to take his league tally to seven goals in four outings.
Newcastle Emlyn came out second best in a high-scoring affair against visitors Llechryd.
It was 2-2 at the break after Llechryd took the lead twice through Cory Leonard-Davies and Jordan Griffiths, Cian Jones and Leon Morgan with the replies for Emlyn.
Llechryd took charge in the second stanza to go 5-2 ahead through Leonard-Davies, Thomas Matthews and Ian Gordon. The hosts pulled one back thanks to an own goal by George Lowry but it was too little too late.
Dewi Stars came out on top after a very close contest against visitors Lampeter Town with both sides enjoying periods of dominance.
Rhodri Morgan and Rupert Geddes gave Stars the advantage before Hugh Alberski-Douglas reduced the arrears with nine minutes to go.
Goals by Dafydd Jones, Gethin Scourfield and Benji Gillard saw Llanboidy to a 3-1 win against visitors St Dogmaels who replied through Kevin Morgan.
In Division Two, Pencader United moved to the top of the table with a 5-0 win against Llandysul Reserves, the goals scored by Bradley Rowland (2), Alfie Morgan (2) and Connor Timms.
Llechryd Reserves were even more clinical, brushing off visitors Aberporth 7-1 with strikes by Ricky Woods (2), Mikey John (2), Williams Jenkins, Jordan Owens, and Taylor Wells. Jack Taylor scored a late consolation for Aber.
The match between Felinfach Reserves and Lampeter Town Reserves finished goalless.