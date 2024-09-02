FELINFACH maintained their 100 per cent start in the first division of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a 6-1 win against visitors New Quay.
They led 4-0 at the break through Rhys Williams (2), Rhys Jon James and Cameron Mile with New Quay also reduced to 10 men by that point after George Tilstone saw red.
Jack Crompton pulled one back for the visitors in the 47th minute but were all smiles when Miles scored twice before the hour to notch his hat-trick.
St Dogmaels won by the same scoreline against Llandysul with goals by Elliot Wigley, Lewis Williams, Adam Williams (2) and Jason Williams (2), Jack Kluge with Dysul’s reply.
Dewi Stars were 4-0 winners against a good Llanboidy side, who on another day could easily have scored four themselves.
The Stars led 2-0 at the interval, thanks to strikes from Rhodri Morgan and Rupert Geddes, both set up by Bryn Jones.
Morgan got his second of the match and seventh of the season midway through the second half, but the best of the lot came in the last minute when the returning Gwion Payne, after a season out, showed great skill to control a Nathan Driver pass and drill a low shot into the corner.
It was honour even at 2-2 as Llechryd headed to Cardigan Town.
The visitors took the lead twice through Liam James and Josh Mellor but Cardigan battled back with goals by David Reynolds and Liam Doherty.
John Midgley (2), Osian Thomas, Wil Williams, Leon Morgan and Kieran Brook fired Newcastle Emlyn to a 6-3 win at Crymych who hit back through Emyr Lewis(2) and Ross McDonald whilst Lampeter Town saw off visitors Crannog 4-2.
Hugo Alerski-Douglas notched a hat-trick for Town with Rile Lovell joining him on the scoresheet whilst George Colven kept Crannog in contention with a brace.
In Division Two, Bargod Rangers beat Ffostrasol Reserves by the odd goal in seven after.
Rhydian Davies (2) and Jake Miles put the hosts in control at the break with Davies completing his hat-trick on the hour. Mathew Rollins, from the spot, and Matthew Wilcox kept Ffos in contention.
Trystan Owens, 16, and veteran Matthew Smith saw Aberporth to a 2-0 win against visitors Felinfach Reserves whilst Aberaeron went one better against Llandysul Reserves thanks to Rhodri Jones and Kelvin Makunde (2).
A Louis Harding double and a 70th minute strike by Tommy Furbear was enough to see Maesglas to a 3-1 win against visitors Lampeter Town Reserves who replied through Mark Rivers.
Division Three leaders Cardigan Town Reserves beat hosts Crannog Reserves 3-0 thanks to Sean Davies, Dean Thomas and Thomas Pinchbeck whilst Maesglas Reserves had the better of Llanboidy Reserves.
After falling behind midway through the first half, the visitors rallied with goals by Billy Myers (2) and Arron Eldridge.