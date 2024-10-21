DEWI Stars moved level on 22 points with Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Felinfach with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Cardigan Town on Saturday.
The hosts left it late, Leon Holmes keeping his composure to slot home the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.
The Stars took the lead twice through Rupert Geddes and Rhodri Morgan with Andrii Khrypchenko and Aidan Williams equalising for the visitors.
Jordan Griffiths’ 10th minute strike proved decisive as Llechryd made it three league wins on the bounce with a slender 1-0 win against visitors Newcastle Emlyn whilst Llanboidy won by the odd goal in five at Crannog.
Ifan Jones netted a late winner for the visitors with Dion Morgan and Benji Gillard joining him on the scoresheet with Ifan Thomas and Rhys Davies netting for Crannog.
Division Two leaders Llechryd Reserves had a comfortable afternoon at Aberporth where they ran out 8-0 winners, Brooklyn Williams leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Jac James (2), Callum Davies, William Jenkins and John Curran.
Dan James scored the only goal of the game as Felinfach Reserves beat their Lampeter counterparts whilst Llandysul Reserves saw of visitors Aberaeron 2-1 with goals by 16-year-olds Owen Jones and Noa Lloyd.
Division Three results: Felinfach 3rds 1 Maesglas Reserves 5; St Dogmaels Reserves 1 Crannog Reserves; Tregaron Turfs Reserves 7 Llanboidy Reserves 1.