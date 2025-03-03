LAMPETER Town closed the gap to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table to three points after they beat Cardigan Town 1-0 on Saturday.
The all-important goal was netted by Llyr Jones on 71 minutes with Lampeter now in a favourable position with two games in hand on the top two.
Leaders Dewi Stars and second placed Llechryd had to settle for a point after a six-goal thriller at Cilgerran.
The Stars started brightly and deserved the opening goal, with Rhodri Morgan cutting in and darting past his marker before squaring a ball to Rupert Geddes who tapped in to give them an early lead.
Llechryd, pushing for an equaliser, were unlucky not to score, although all credit to the Stars defence, and goalkeeper Ifan Morgan who performed a couple of brilliant saves and remained resilient to head into the break with a one-goal lead.
Just five minutes into the second half, Llechryd drew level with a brilliant volley by Aidan Rainbow from outside the area, although their momentum was short-lived as Rupert Geddes put the Stars back in the lead, scoring from an Oscar Cayo assist.
A set-piece goal by William Evans for the hosts in the 65th minute gave Llechryd something to build on, and they kept their foot on the gas to find another and eventually gained the lead in the match for the first time.
A pinpoint ball from the back put Cory Leonard-Davies through on goal, and he took his chance brilliantly to slot the hosts into the lead.
But with less than 10 minutes to go, Stars talisman Ryan Busby got on the end of Leon Holmes’ free kick and finished brilliantly into the near post to nick a point.
Iestyn John Davies struck late to give Crymych a narrow 1-0 win at Felinfach whilst St Dogmaels were comfortable 7-0 winners against Llanboidy, Adam Williams leading the way with a hat-trick, Jason Williams (2), Tomos Rees and Gwynne Rees.
Division Two: Llandysul Reserves 1 Pencader United 7; Maesglas 5 Aberaeron 1.
Division Three: Crymych Reserves 1 Cardigan Reserves 3; Pencader Reserves 0 St Dogmaels Reserves 4.