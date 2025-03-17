LLECHRYD are back on top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table following a battling 5-3 win against St Dogmaels.
Both teams were missing several players due to injuries and suspension.
After 120 minutes of League Cup action in midweek when they beat Cardigan Town 4-2 , Llechryd started slow but Aidan Rainbow’s opener on 24 minutes put a different colour on proceedings.
Winger Cory Davies bagged a quickfire brace to take his tally to 13 in the league but there was still time for the Dogs to pull one back before the break, Gwylin Rees with a great finish.
Lewis Williams reduced the arrears further before the hour mark as Dogs sensed blood but two goals in just over two minutes by Gwion Howell and Williams Evans took the game away from them.
Rees netted his second of the afternoon for the visitors in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
Lampeter, with three games in hand, stayed four points off the pace with a comfortable 4-1 win at mid-table Llanboidy, who took the lead through Gethin Scourfield on the half hour.
Riley Lovell equalised before the break and was joined on the scoresheet by fellow teenagers Hari Jones and Regan Jones who made an impact of the bench to take it to 3-1.
Substitute Daniel Evans completed the scoring with five minutes remaining.
Llion Williams netted a stoppage time winner for fourth-placed Cardigan against Newcastle Emlyn.
Willimas had given the hosts the lead on the quarter hour mark before Wil Williams equalised for Emlyn just after the hour.
Felinfach scored five unanswered goals at New Quay, Aled Davies (2), Joe Jenkins, Steffan Evans and Osian kersey the scorers whilst it ended 1-1 between Llandysul and Crannog, Thomas Bowles with a stoppage time leveller for Dysul after George Colven had given the visitors the advantage.
Division Two results: Bargod Rangers 3 Aberaeron 1; Maesglas 2 Llechryd Reserves 1; Lampeter Town Reserves 0 Ffostrasol Reserves 3.
Division Three results: Crannog Reserves 1 Llanon 4; Pencader United Reserves 5 Cardigan Town Reserves 1; St Dogmaels Reserves 2 Crymych Reserves 3; Maesglas Reserves 4 Llanboidy Reserves 0.