CARDIGAN are up to second spot in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League after an impressive 6-2 win against Crymych on Saturday.
Remarkably, seven of the game’s eight goals were produced in an action-packed first half which was dominated by the home side.
Andrii Khrypchenko set the ball rolling with two goals inside the first 15 minutes with Liam Doherty adding a third 10 minutes later.
Sam Phillips pulled one back for the visitors but hopes of a comeback were dashed when David Reynolds, Doherty and Llion Williams made it 6-1 at the break.
A much quieter second half was won by Crymych thanks to a Sion Vaughan strike.
Lampeter Town beat visitors Crannog by the odd goal in five courtesy of a stoppage-time winner by veteran substitute Mark Rivers.
Rhys Bowden had given the hosts a two-goal at the interval but Crannog drew level with two second half goals in seven minutes by Gruffudd Thomas and Michael Glover.
Llandysul closed the gap on Division Two leaders Newcastle Emlyn to five points with five unanswered goals against visitors Maesglas by Thomas Fayers, Elis Wilson, Osian Mason-Evans, Harri Wilson and Ifan Llewelyn.
Aberporth were 2-0 winners at Crymych Reserves in the other match played with goals by Rhys Glover and 17-year-old Rhydian Owens.
The visitors finished with 10 men when Nathan Pitkin was sent off in the closing stages after picking up a second caution.
In Division Three, Cardigan Town Reserves were 4-2 winners at Llanboidy Reserves.
Newcastle Emlyn just about came out on top in a very close League Bay Cup tie at Parc Emlyn against Division One outfit St Dogmaels.
Having defended a lot during the first half, the hosts took a one-goal lead into the break thanks to striker for the day Jon Seeley who converted a penalty that he had won.
The second half continued in a similar fashion with St Dogs piling on a lot o pressure and it paid off when Adam Williams equalised from the penalty spot.
League top scorer Llew James came off the bench and tested their keeper on a couple of occasions before getting on to a Kieran Brooke goal kick to rifle the ball into the back of the net in the 91st minute to seal the win.