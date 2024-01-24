ONLY three games were played across all three divisions of the Costcutter Ceredigion League on Saturday as most fixtures fell foul to the weather.
In Division One, Llechryd notched a vital win to stay in contention with leaders Ffostrasol.
They won by the odd goal in seven in an entertaining affair at Crannog to move 14 points off the pace with three games in hand.
But they did it the hard way after Crannog raced into a three-goal lead inside half an hour courtesy of Elis Jones and George Colven (2).
Liam James gave the visitors a glimmer of hope when he reduced the deficit on 57 minutes and it was game on when Joshua Grota converted a penalty eight minutes later.
George Lowry equalised moments later with a bullet header before Grota completed a stunning comeback with the winner five minutes from the 90.
It was also a close affair in the other division one match played, New Quay with their second win of the campaign after beating visitors St Dogmaels 3-2, Glenn Baldwin with another late winner, in stoppage time.
The visitors took the lead through Luke Jones on 38 minutes despite being reduced to 10 men when Louis Harding was sent off for a second caution moments earlier.
But the lead was shortlived as Elliot Wigley scored at the wrong end three minutes later.
The 10 men spurned an opportunity to regain the lead in first half stoppage time when Chris Morgan missed a penalty and paid the price when Oliver Edwards gave the hosts the lead for the first time on the hour.
Credit to the visitors, they kept plugging away and thought that they had salvaged a point when Adam Wiliams was successful from the penalty spot with 90 minutes played on the clock but Baldwin had the final say.
Aberaeron Reserves and Aberporth could not be separated on the day in division two with Luke Shaw’s two goals for Aeron cancelled out by a Nathan Pitkin brace.