FOOTBALLERS from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog lifted the JD Cymru Premier title on Friday evening.
Blaenau’s finest Sion Bradley made an impact off the bench to score the winner from the penalty spot as The New Saints beat Bala Town 2-1 at Park Hall whilst Port’s Leo Smith was influential throughout the match.
Smith, who has had spells with Wrexham AFC, Llandudno and Caernarfon Town was delighted to lift the trophy for the fourth season in a row: “That’s why any player wants to come to this club, to win the league and the other cups as well.
“We’re now going for the treble and I really hope we can do that for the first time since I came to this club.
“Winning four in a row just shows our dominance, we don’t let our standards drop. I know we lost some games in the league but we still climbed out of the whole we were in after Europe after a brilliant campaign.”
Bradley added: “It’s always nice to be able to contribute, when I came on it the game was still a draw. It was nice to come on and tuck away that penalty.
“It’s a special feeling to wear this medal for the first time after making progress through the leagues in Wales. It’s really special.”