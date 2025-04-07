Rhyl 1879 3 Porthmadog 1
Ardal North West
THE impeccable Hops and Barley Community Stadium, once fondly known as Belle Vue, witnessed a deserved victory for the hosts over fellow high-fliers Porthmadog who have recently fallen on hard times and will almost certainly have to settle for another season in Tier Three, writes Treflyn Jones.
Rhyl, on the other hand, are now within touching distance of the championship trophy while promotion contenders Holyhead Hotspur are favourites for a play-off place following a thumping victory over Connah`s Quay Town.
It is worth noting that Porthmadog were missing several stalwarts due to various reasons.
Amongst these were top-scorer Tom Hilditch, recent signings Tom Taylor and Cai Griffith and long-serving Iddon Price and midfielder Sion Williams.
After a cagey opening 15 minutes, Rhyl 1879 brought the game to life on the 20th minute mark when Jason Foulkes latched on to a pin-point through ball before lobbing the ball calmly over the stranded Ollie Farebrother.
This proved to be a real wake-up call for Port as they drew level barely three minutes later.
The tireless Danny Brookwell evaded three defenders before releasing a strong shot which was blocked by Adam Reid in goal.
The rebound was well controlled by Cai Jones who relayed the ball for John Littlemore to lob the ball into the far corner of the net.
With half time looming, Port conceded another goal in very disappointing circumstances.
A poorly weighted pass by a Port defender forced another player to foul a Rhyl attacker.
On the edge of the box, 1879’s top-scorer Dylan Proctor bent his low freekick round the defensive wall into the corner of the net past Farebrother’s despairing dive.
At the start of the second half, Rhyl seemed determined to put the game out of Port’s reach and this they did on the hour mark when the impressive Proctor dispossessed a Port defender before letting fly with a confident shot which bounced over the outstretched hands of Farebrother before nestling in the corner of the net.
Port should have reduced the deficit five minutes later when a gloriously angled through ball put the talented Jamie Jones clean through on goal.
However, the young striker was suddenly struck by that most virulent of CPD Porthmadog diseases, namely dither-itis, and a very good chance vanished.
The visitors tried hard to get back into the game and forced several corner kicks. But, this was Rhyl’s day.
Port are in Ardal League Cup action on Saturday when they hosts Radnor Valley in the semi final with a 2.30pm kick off.
How Port would love some silverware to give them a happy ending to an ultimately disappointing season.