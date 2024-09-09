ABERDOVEY Golf Club junior captain Isobel Kelly has won a very prestigious competition in the United States.
Isobel shot a fantastic score of 71, 73, 76 = 220 (+1) to secure the title by a shot over Catherine Andino to lift the Curry Cup, a golf competition in New York sponsored by NBA Star and Olympic Gold Medalist Wardell Curry.
Aberdove Golf Club posted: “Everyone at the club is extremely proud of Isobel and her achievements to date, and we are all eagerly following her impressive golfing journey.”
Ladies’ Captain Janet Price said: “On behalf of the golf club and the ladies’ section we would like to congratulate Isobel on her victory in the United States.
“She is a fantastic supporter of our ladies’ section club team events and is an excellent ambassador for women’s golf.
“We look forward to seeing her back at Aberdovey very soon.”
Isobel qualified for the all-expenses paid trip to New York to take part in the Curry Cup at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey after winning the inaugural Underrated Golf Europe competition at Walton Heath back in June, with Wales football legend Gareth Bale presenting the prizes as an ambassador for the event.
Underrated Golf, set up by two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Curry, helps young, overlooked golfers enjoy the sport of golf in a fair and inspiring way, and is dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for youth from under-served communities to gain access to the sport.