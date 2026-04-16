BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club’s Angharad Basnett has won the Mid Wales County Championship held at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.
Following an 18-hole stroke play competition in difficult condition with snow and hail, the top-eight went through to a knockout stage in the afternoon.
Angharad came through the first round beating Julie McAloon from Aberdyfi to meet Mary McDowell, also from Borth & Ynyslas in the semi finals with Angharad winning through to the final against Sherrie Edwards from Builth Wells Golf Club.
The final was a tightly fought battle between the two with Angharad winning 2 up and 1 to play.
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