Two golfers at American universities have claimed the Men’s and Women’s Welsh Amateur Championships held at Royal St David’s in Harlech.
Carmarthen’s Jamie Dean and Ham Manor’s Ellen Nicholas both described winning the Welsh title as the biggest victory of their careers, building on good form going into this week.
Dean won the Tucker Trophy at Whitchurch and Newport Golf Clubs, while Nicholas had four runner-up finishes on the American college circuit this season.
Dean beat former Welsh Boys champion Sean David, Pyle and Kenfig, by 6 and 5. Alex James, Royal Lytham and St Annes and Bargoed’s Ryan Williams were the losing semi-finalists. Cilgwyn’s Dion Regan won the Stroke Play.
Nicholas beat fellow Wales international Gracie Mayo, Royal Porthcawl, by 3 and 2 in the final. Kasumi Tran, Tenby, and Luca Thompson, Pavenham Park, were the losing semi-finalists. Carys Worby, Newport Links, won the Stroke Play.
Celtic Manor’s Jessica Atwell beat Emily James, Royal Lytham and St Annes, by 6 and 5 in the Valentine Plate for players who lost at the last 16 stage.
“It has been a hard couple of years, so getting two wins now is pretty pleasing,” said 21-year-old Dean, who is entering his final year of an exercise science degree before targeting a career playing golf.
“My parents and I were saying wins are a bit like buses, waiting for ages and then coming together.
“It was tough conditions in Royal St David’s for the final day, very windy, the course showed its teeth. Sean and I play a lot together so I knew what to expect, that I had to keep to my own approach.
“I have learned a lot at Lincoln Memorial, we have a strong team there and some good players I can learn stuff from and try to tuck away those bits and pieces like a magpie.
“Also I have not been picked for the Wales team in the Home Internationals so that made me hungry to prove a point this week as well.
“I played for Wales Boys and was close to Men’s selection before going to America, so that is a real target for me next year.”
Nicholas is in the Women’s Home International team and will be competing at Murcar Links in Scotland next week.
The 23-year-old has just finished her final year at UIW in San Antonio, Texas, and is looking to go into a career in golf coaching.
“I am delighted to have won, it was really tough conditions so it was all about staying patient today and I am proud of myself for doing that successfully.
“I learned a bit from reaching the semi-finals last year, but I felt I was more at ease with my game and the golf course this year.
“I kept the same swing thoughts all the way round and it worked out for me. I am looking forward to the Home Internationals next – it is funny that I was planning to play a bit less golf this summer after graduating.”
Next up for Wales’s top amateur golfers are the Home Internationals for Men and Women at Murcar Links, while the Girls and Boys will be competing in north Wales at Conwy Golf Club.