PWLLHELI Golf Club have thanked everyone who supported the captain’s charity for 2023 which was Parkinson’s Cymru.
She said: “We are so grateful to Gwyndaf for choosing Parkinson’s UK Cymru as his charity to support during his year as captain.
“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives.
“We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.
“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.
“It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including over 8,300 people in Wales.
"The monies raised by the golf club will allow us to continue the vital research into finding a cure, but to also continue providing the services we do locally here in North Wales.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the events, we are incredibly grateful. Diolch yn Fawr iawn.”