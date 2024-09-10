MYC Rowing Club hosted the MYC Porthmadog North League Race on Saturday, 7 September, the final Celtic Longboat race of the Welsh Sea Rowing Northern League this year.
As several yachts slipped out of Porthmadog harbour for an adventure at sea, Celtic Long Boats, sculls and 117 competitors from across Wales and England arrived to compete.
Twelve clubs entered the approximately 3½ mile long course which took the rowers from the harbour, out past Borth y Gest, through the estuary, into which the Afon Glaslyn and Dwyryd join, turning at buoy 10, stationed just short of the open water.
The race is held as a time trial, with boats setting off at 30 second intervals and then following the lead boat Shrimpy, a Cornish Shrimper 21 piloted by its owner Dave Taylor.
The race categories being contested were, Ladies, Men’s, Novices and Mixed, with sculls joining in.
As the boats progressed through the course they began to race against each other and there were several battles for places including between two MYC Celtics, Glaslyn and Fleetwing, with Glaslyn overtaking in the mixed race.
It was a successful day's racing for MYC’s rowers as their Novices won their class in a time of 38 mins 57 secs. In crew were Dave Thurlow, Robin O’Brien, Guto Williams, Toby Oliver with Clare Oates as Cox.
MYC Senior ladies came second in their category in a time of 37mins. 4 secs. In crew were Sarah Thomas, Hettie O’Brien, Ruth Taylor, Clare Oates with Bob Chamberlain as Cox.
Their sister club Rex from Chester also entered a ladies team and they won the Supavets category in a time of 37 mins. 47 secs. with MYC’s Max Jenkins as Cox.
In the mixed race, MYC entered three boats, Madog, Glaslyn and Fleetwing.
Madog, in the veteran category came 2nd overall in a time of 38 mins 11 secs. In crew were Ian Williamson, Robin O’Brien, Ruth Taylor, Lisa Steele with Max Jenkins coxing.
Glaslyn were first in the mixed Supavets category crewed by Tina Skinner, Jerry Gilbertson, Richard Gloster Wendy Grainge and coxed by Lynda Roberts.
Of the sculls, Wendy Grainge of MYC, on a single, was first lady in a time of 36mins 41 secs.
MYC Men’s Double Scull came second in their race in a time of 34 mins 8 secs. The crew was Mike James and Bob Chamberlain but Rex took first place with a time of 32mins 57 sec
The fastest overall boat of the day was Aberdovey Supavets in an impressive time of 32mins 57 secs.
Jerry Gilbertson, MYC Men’s Captain said: “It has been a tremendous day, I am very proud of all of our crews, especially our Novices, two of whom had never raced before.
“The amount of work carried out by our land and safety teams has been brilliant.
“With enough food to satisfy in excess of 120 people and a safe race completed. We have had a great season developing and welcoming new crew members and will go away with some great memories and a few trophies.”
MYC Rowing Club will split their resources on Saturday, 21 September sending two Celtic Longboats and a scull to Scotland to row the length of Loch Ness in the Monster the Loch Challenge and two Celtic Longboats will go to London to compete in the annual Great London River Race.
If your are inspired to have a go please contact MYC on either [email protected] or alternatively have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk