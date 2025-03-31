TORRENT Hustlers took on Fairbourne Golf Club in the final of the K O Cup at Sandbanks in Barmouth on Sunday, in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
League winners Hustlers were taken all the way by the team who finished bottom this season, before eventually claiming their second trophy of the year 6-5, needing a play-off doubles frame to gain victory after the regular match was tied at 5-5.
The format was eight singles and two doubles.
The first four frames were shared, Tom Jones and Brian Roberts won for the Torrent while James Green and Ken Wrobel were successful for the Golf.
James had another win to put his side 3-2 up but Brian, Tom and skipper Dion Jones took the Hustlers in to a 5-3 lead at the completion of the singles.
However, the plucky Fairbourne side had success in both doubles frames making it all square at 5-5.
James Green and Chris Lee won the first doubles with Ken and Lloyd Wrobel, the captain, notching up the second doubles frame.
This meant that the captains had to select two players to represent their team in an extra doubles frame to decide the 2025 cup winners.
Dion and Brian were successful in the play-off defeating Ken and Lloyd to give the cup to the Torrent Hustlers, who will attempt to do the treble when they face Golf Club 2.0 at the Royal, Barmouth, on Sunday in the Shield Final.
The Singles competition will be held on 13 April.