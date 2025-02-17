THERE was just one match in the Dolgellau and District Pool League on Sunday.
Golf Club 2 from Fairbourne made it to the final of the KO Shield when they defeated visiting Royal A 5-3 in the second leg of the semi-final having also won the first leg 6-4 in Barmouth, resulting in an 11-7 aggregate victory.
They will play Torrent Hustlers in the final.
In the first four singles, Sion Wilkes and Steve Parry won for the hosts, while Andy Hills and Bobby Griffith were successful for Royal A.
Sion made it 3-2 to the Golf, and Bobby got his side back on level terms.
That was to be the last success for the Barmouth side, the club's Keith Maiden having an eight-baller and Steve winning his second frame to guide his side to the five games required for victory.
The Royal A did the treble last season, winning the league, shield and cup.
However, this time they will have to give up all three; they will finish second or third in the league and are not in either final.
Champions elect Torrent Hustlers are hoping to emulate Royal A this season by doing the treble.
League fixtures, 23 February: Cross Keys v Fairbourne Golf; Golf Club 2.0 v Torrent Hustlers; Royal A v Sandbanks; Royal B v Min y Môr