Gwylanod Aberaeron 41 St Clears 5
WITH the first team out of action the Gwylanod had the opportunity of taking centre stage at Parc Drefach with the visit of St Clears, writes Parry Evans.
Not many clubs are fortunate to be able to field two strong sides on Saturdays and it can only be beneficial for healthy competition for first team places.
The hosts were aiming to build on their recent successes and after a competitive first quarter found their rhythm to run in a total of seven tries by the final whistle.
It was down to the forwards to create a cushion by the break with three tries coming from combined pressure deep in their opponents patch.
Second row Bleddyn Thomas was first across the whitewash only for St Clears to hit back with a break from deep but despite the setback normal service was quickly resumed with tries from prop Fin Webb and hooker and captain Rhys Jones who was also awarded the man of the match.
After the restart the forwards again paved the way to extend the lead with flanker Ioan Evans being the beneficiary.
Not be outdone the backs registered the first of their two tries, firstly with scrum half Mathew Harries crossing wide out and later followed by a strong break by centre Geraint Owen.
In between Webb doubled his tally for the afternoon and Steff D J Jones added three conversions to complete the scoring.
St Clears to their credit fought to the last but the home defence stood firm to continue on their winning ways.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.