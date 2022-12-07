Pedestrianised town centre areas, more safe access for cyclists, better walking routes and greener spaces for six of Ceredigion’s town centres could all be on the cards in works that will cost tens of millions of pounds, a new document outlines.
The document: A Strategy for Greening 6 Ceredigion Towns, which sets out to boost Green and Blue (GBI) infrastructure in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron, was produced earlier this year.
Five projects are mooted for each of the six towns in the document, seen by the Cambrian News.
The document says: “At the local level, there is significant ambition and support for making Ceredigion greener and more resilient.
The plans for Cardigan
Creating equal access for the whole of Cardigan “should be a priority” with plans to ‘green’ the town centre and introduce a £1m Otter Walk.
Plans for the town will see a flagship otter walk developed along the Strand and Prince Charles Quay to “improve Cardigan’s connection with the Afon Teifi, to increase the biodiversity and quality of greenspace along the riverfront and to encourage walking to local green spaces.”
“Improving Aberteifi’s connection with the Afon Teifi would provide an important wellbeing resource for the local community,” documents said.
“It would also act as a focal point for visitors to the town and would enable the movement of people and wildlife along the river corridor.”
The project is estimated to cost between £1m and £1.5m.
Other projects for Cardigan include encouraging community food growing“ with edible” window boxes displayed on shopfronts and larger planters introduced at intervals along the one-way street system; the development of a community orchard at Netpool Park; and the creation of a wetland habitat on the Mwldan river corridor to “improve biodiversity and to reduce flood risk.”
The fifth project will “introduce nature-rich planting features through Aberteifi’s town centre that will connect biodiversity and tree cover and improve the experience of moving through and using the town.”
“The one-way system currently being trialled in Cardigan has created opportunities to enhance the quality and walkability of public space in the town centre,” documents said.
“Reallocating space more permanently would improve access and movement through the town.
Documents added: “The provision of green space within the town is concentrated north of the Afon Teifi.
“The Teifi Ward, South of the Afon Teifi, has both the poorest access to green space and the highest levels of socio-economic deprivation.
“Creating equal access to green space must be a priority.
“This should also focus on providing better connectivity between existing green spaces.”
