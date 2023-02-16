Aberaeron shop owner Karen Geobey has found a way to turn her love of a niche footwear brand into a charity money-spinner – and hopes readers can help.
If you are fed up with your old Dr Martens shoes and boots, Karen, who owns Parsley & Thyme, is inviting people to call at the shop and drop off their old or unwanted pairs for her to resell for charity.
Since last year, animal lover Karen has raised more than £600 for Guide Dogs Cymru by selling off her used Dr Martens and putting the cash in a collecting tin.
She has emptied her own personal shoe cabinet but hopes readers will help her to continue her charity efforts.
“I’ll take shoes or boots, women’s and children’s, but they must be white, grey, brown or black to suit the ambience of the shop,” said Karen.
Karen’s love of guide dogs goes back to her childhood.
“My parents were puppy raisers for the charity and we had retrievers,” she said.
“We lost my mother two years ago, and Guide Dogs was her charity, so she would be pleased to know I was doing this to raise money for them.”
Ruth Evans, community fundraising manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, said: “We rely on donations to help us continue our life-changing work, so it’s great when people find innovative ways to support us.
“If you’re spring-cleaning your shoe cupboard and find a pair of Dr Martens you no longer want or need, drop them off at Parsley & Thyme and help Guide Dogs change a life.”
For more fun ways to support Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help