The Welsh Museums Festival has announced the return of the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, inviting families and history enthusiasts to discover the rich heritage found in 34 museums across Wales.
The challenge starts on 25 October and runs until the end of the Easter holidays.
The challenge offers families two opportunities to win prizes:
• Visit one museum by the end of October half-term (2 November 2025) to enter a draw for a den-making kit, perfect for autumn adventures
• Visit six museums by the end of the Easter holidays (12 April 2026) to enter a draw for a scooter.
The free challenge offers participants the chance to explore museums throughout Wales.
Participating museums in Gwynedd and the surrounding ares include Oriel Môn, Rhosmeirch, Llangefni, Brambell Natural History Museum, Bangor, (limited opening), Penmaenmawr Museum, Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, Pwllheli, Porthmadog Maritime Museum, Llandudno Museum and Gallery, Llandudno, Llŷn Maritime Museum, Nefyn, and Storiel, Ffordd Gwynedd, Bangor.
