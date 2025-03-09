THE top two in the Costcutter Ceredigion Football League Division One table, Dewi Stars and Llechryd, both picked up wins to move away from third placed Lampeter Town who were without a fixture on Saturday.
Leaders Dewi Stars secured a 4-2 win against tough opponents in St Dogmaels after taking an 11th minute lead through Rhodri Morgan.
The hosts drew level moments into the second half, Elliott Wigley firing past keeper Ifan Morgan after latching on to a brilliant ball and they stole ahead with 15 minutes remaining with a similar finish at the other side of the area by Lewis Williams.
Two impact substitutes from the Stars fired up the Stars and they finished strongly with late goals by Jack Barron (2) and Ryan Busby.
Trailing by two points Llechryd picked up three points on the road at Llandysul, but they left it late with Jordan Griffiths bagging a brace in the closing stages.
Llanboidy beat Newcastle Emlyn 3-2 thanks to Calum Syddall (2) and Dafydd Jones, Dorian Davies and Peter Almond with the replies for the visitors.
Goals by Rhys Jones and Samuel Cope (2) sealed Aberaeron’s 3-0 win against visitors Aberporth in the only game played in Division Two.
Division Three leaders Tregaron Turfs Reserves beat hosts Crymych 2-0 thanks to Jay Kenney and substitute Paul Otway whilst second placed Llanon were held to a 2-2 draw against visitors Cardigan Town Reserves.
The hosts were pegged back after twice taking the lead through Tegid Owen and substitute Aled Davies, Joshua Davies and Elliot Kimber hitting back for the visitors.
Llanboidy Reserves beat hosts Pencader United Reserves by the odd goal in seven.
Six of the goals came in the first half with Bradley Rowland opening the home side’s account on 12 minutes.
Oliver Johns and Christopher Bowen reversed that lead and they surged further ahead after Kieran Thomas netted an own goal.
Rowland netted his second of the afternoon to reduce the deficit but Iwan Thomas restored Llanboidy’s two-goal cushion before the break.
Rowland notched his hat-trick in the second half but it wasn’t enough to nick a point.