THE Cofi Army’s march in Europe will continue after Caernarfon Town won a dramatic penalty shootout against Crusaders to book passage into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.
Their reward a substantial financial boost and a two-legged contest against Legia Warsaw, the most successful club in Polish football history, who once reached a European Cup semi-final and beat Aston Villa in the UEFA Conference League last season. The first leg is in the Polish capital on Thursday, 25 July.
Wednesday evening’s tie was still in the balance after the Canaries won the first leg 2-0 at Bangor’s Nantporth Stadium six days earlier but the visitors were firmly in the driving seat when Paulo Mendes gave them a first half lead at Seaview in Belfast.
The hosts failed to clear Darren Thomas’ 25th minute corner and Mendes latched on to the loose ball to fire past keeper Jonny Tuffey to send the travelling support into delirium.
New Town keeper Stephen McMullan performed an impressive double save as the NIFL Premiership side tried to claw their way back.
They had other moments but Town kept them at bay to go into the break in a comfortable position.
But momentum swung the Crusaders’ way minutes into the second half with two quickfire goals.
Ross Clarke reduced the arrears within a minute when his free-kick was misjudged by McMullan and found the back of the net.
And it was game on when Clarke’s corner moments later was headed home by Daniel Larmour to give the hosts the lead on the night.
The tempo dropped for a period but Crusaders drew level on 75 minutes from another set piece when James Teelan's long throw-in deceived the Caernarfon defence whichgave Philip Lowry the opportunity to fire into the bottom corner.
Ben Kennedy missed a glorious chance to see the hosts into the next round before the game headed into extra time.
The added 30 minutes provided little in the form of clear-cut chances so it was on to the lottery of penalties.
After seven successful spot kicks for each side the hosts the hosts’ Lewis Barr and then Gruff John both missed.
Jordan Owens then fluffed his lines and Town substitute Marc Williams stepped up to drill his effort home in front of the ecstatic Cofi Army.
Credit to young keeper McMullan too who saved Barr’s penalty after scoring Town’s sixth spot kick.
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies said: “We made hard work of it that’s for sure. I thought 3-0 at half time if we could weather the first 10 minutes in the second half we could have got the job done.
“When they got the second goal our backs were up against the wall but I have to give credit to the boys for standing up to it, they’ve given everything out there.
“I’m so proud of them and of everyone at the club. The players deserve so much praise, they are unbelievable and are a credit to the club.”